2-year-old dies in clothes dryer

Top Stories

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTLV/NBC News)  The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 2-year-old girl found dead in Waycross over the weekend.

The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with First Coast News that the child died in a clothes dryer.

Sources say the girl’s mother found the toddler in the dryer Sunday morning and believes the child climbed inside while she was sleeping.

A preliminary autopsy revealed the girl died from overheating.

Read more: https://fcnews.tv/2WjhUPk

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss