20 million Americans use crowdfunding to pay medical bills

The University of Chicago’s “NORC” research group released a study Wednesday and found that about 20-million people in the U.S. have used sites, like GoFundMe, to pay medical bills.

Researchers found that 50-million people, about 20 percent of adults across the country, have given money to Crowdfunding campaigns for medical bills or treatment.

Authors said online fundraisers are gaining popularity because of increasing health care costs even for those who have insurance.

GoFundMe said it is the leader of ‘online medical fundraising’, hosting 250,000 such campaigns each year.

