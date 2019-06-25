$200,000 in counterfeit products seized at Port of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hundreds of counterfeit items have been seized at the Port of Caddo-Bossier. Over the last five months, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized more than $200,000 in counterfeit and potentially dangerous products.

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The most recent seizure was a shipment of 120 fake Yeti tumblers, 210 counterfeit Kylie Jenner and Urban Decay makeup sets, and more than 2,200 counterfeit OtterBox and Apple phone cases. More than 320 fake Apple chargers and ear pods were also confiscated.

“Counterfeit electronics, you could have poor quality power cords, the lights they could cause fires, shock hazards. Counterfeit makeup could do damage to one’s skin. A lot of times products, could have high levels of lead in them without individuals realizing it.”

Jim Norris, the Port Director for the Shreveport U.S. Customs and Border Protection office adds that these fake products also hurt legitimate American businesses.