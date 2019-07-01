2019 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl tickets on sale now

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Tickets to the 2019 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl are now on sale to the general public.

The big game will kick off at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26 at Independence Stadium in Shreveport.

Ticket prices for the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl are the same as in past years, as the three main tiers are:

Endzone Bench: $30
Sideline Bench: $45
Sideline Chairback: $50

Endzone Bench and Sideline Bench seats are available at WalkOnsIndependenceBowl.com/tickets/, while Sideline Chairback seats are available to bowl sponsors and qualifying Independence Bowl Foundation Members.

For more information on how to become a Foundation member and qualify to purchase Sideline Chairback seats, visit WalkOnsIndependenceBowl.com/membership/.

Group tickets will also hit the shelves in the coming days, and groups who purchase 20-or-more Endzone Bench seats will once again receive half-price tickets at the special rate of $15 apiece. The last day to purchase group tickets online will be Friday, Dec. 20.

Other ticket packages are also available for the 2019 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl.

The Chairman’s Club is a high-end hospitality option, which is an exclusive South Endzone Tent that includes all-inclusive food and beverage and one VIP parking pass for every four Chairman’s Club tickets purchased. Chairman’s Club tickets are $200 apiece.

Another high-end hospitality experience are the North and South Endzone Tent packages. The packages include:

North Endzone Tent: 40 ticket lanyards granting access to the field-level tent area, 40 souvenir game programs, six VIP parking passes, and all-inclusive food and beverage options

South Endzone Tent: 25 ticket lanyards granting access to the field-level tent area, 25 souvenir game programs, six VIP parking passes, and all-inclusive food and beverage options

Space is limited for both the North and South Endzone Tent section, and tents can be booked by contacting Walk-On’s Independence Bowl Director of Marketing and Memberships Logan Lewis at logan@independencebowl.org.

The Family Four-Pack is available online through Monday, Dec.16 or in-person at the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl office through Friday, Dec. 20.

The package includes four tickets at either the sideline bench or endzone level, four shuttle passes, and a $15 Walk-On’s gift certificate to be used at the Shreveport or Bossier City locations. The prices for the Family Four-Pack are:

Sideline Bench Seats: $200
Endzone Seats: $140

Meanwhile, the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl Kickoff Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 11 in the Captain Shreve Ballroom at the Shreveport Convention Center.

Former North Webster and LSU star, and fifth-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Devin White, will be the Kickoff Dinner’s featured speaker. The program will also feature a Q&A between White and “Voice of the Tigers” Chris Blair.

Individual tickets for the Kickoff Dinner are $50 a piece, while a table for eight is $400. Sponsorship of the event featuring a VIP Meet & Greet is available.

Cocktail hour starts at 5:30 p.m and the dinner buffet will open at 6 p.m., and the program will begin at 6:45 p.m.

For more information, visit WalkOnsIndependenceBowl.com or call the bowl office at 318.221.0712 or toll-free at 888.414.BOWL.

