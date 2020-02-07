$22 million housing development approved for MLK neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The green light is given on a $22-million housing development for Shreveport’s Martin Luther King community.

City councilman Willie Bradford says the MPC voted unanimously to approve the application for this project. The 166 unit apartment complex will be located on the corner of Audrey Lane and Freddie Street. Bradford says rent will be based on each tenant’s income.

According to Bradford research determined there was a need for additional quality housing in the MLK neighborhood.

“People living in houses now that are not adequate in my opinion. It was a rural community at one point and a lot of those houses still exist. We want to upgrade this community with a project like this. I think the community will be very excited about it. We are going to revitalize the Cooper Road.”

Bradford anticipates the development will include areas for after school and adult educational programs. Developers expect to break ground in June.