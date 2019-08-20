23 Texas towns hit by ‘coordinated’ ransomware attack

**This image is for use with this specific article only.** Texas Gov. Greg Abbott opened his package but it didn’t explode, court docs say.

(NBC) – 23 Texas towns have been struck by a “coordinated” ransomware attack, according to the state’s Department of Information Resources.

According to a weekend update by the department, the attacks started Friday morning and though the locations aren’t named, “The majority of these entities were smaller local governments.”

The attacks come after state and local ransomware attacks in New York, Louisiana, Maryland and Florida resulted in the loss of significant sums.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered a “Level 2 Escalated Response” on Friday following the incident, according to a statement from Governor’s Office deputy press secretary Nan Tolson.

