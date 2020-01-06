3 Americans killed in Kenya terror attack

(CNN) – Three Americans were killed in Sunday’s terror attack in Kenya.

One of the Americans killed in action was a US service member.

Two were civilian contractors working for the defense department.

The Pentagon says the attack occurred at Kenya defense force airfield in Manda Bay, Kenya.

The attack was carried out by Al-Shabaab, which has previously pledged allegiance to Al Qaeda.

According to US Africa command, the attack also damaged rotary and fixed-wing aircraft on the ground.

Soldiers from the Kenya defense force and the US Africa command pushed the Al-Shabaab fighters back after an initial penetration of the facility.

Two department of defense workers were wounded in the attack.

Their conditions are stable and they will be evacuated from the base.

The names of those killed and wounded have not been released.

This is the first attack on US forces in Kenya by the Somali-based Al-Shabaab.

