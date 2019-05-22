3 people dead after suspected double-murder-suicide

Breaking News
PORT BARRE, La. (AP) — Three people are dead following a suspected double murder-suicide in Louisiana.

News outlets report police said Tuesday that a man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend, and then himself, in Port Barre.

A man called police at about 2:45 a.m. and said he shot his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend. He then told authorities he was going to kill himself.

When police arrived at the mobile home, they found the man who called police and a second man and woman — all with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police have not released the victims’ names.

