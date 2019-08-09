3 siblings drowned while swimming at Texas park

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three siblings drowned and a fourth was rescued while the children were at a Houston-area park and swimming in Galveston Bay.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies responded Thursday night to Sylvan Beach Park in La Porte.

The sheriff says officials are looking at whether choppy water and undercurrents or a wave from a passing boat, contributed to the deaths of the youngsters who were with their parents.

Gonzalez says searchers recovered the bodies of a 7-year-old boy, his 10-year-old brother, and a 13-year-old sister. A park patron saved the fourth child.

Further details on the survivor and names of all four children were not immediately released.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.