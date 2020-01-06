3 vehicle fatal crash in Harrison County

TYLER, Texas – At 6:55 Sunday evening, troopers responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on US-80, 0.5 miles east of the city of Marshall in Harrison County. 

According to the investigator’s preliminary report, the driver of a 2007 Dodge Caliper, Haley Ann Carroll, 23, of Marshall was traveling southbound on CR-2218 approaching the intersection of US-80. 

Carroll failed to stop at the intersection, lost control of the vehicle, which rolled over into the eastbound lane of US-80 where an eastbound 2017 Ford Mustang driven by Nathan Charles Guyer, 20, of Marshall, struck it.  That impact caused Dodge to enter the westbound lane where a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Jesse Wayne Wink, 69, of Marshall, struck it.   

Judge Clarice Watkins pronounced Carroll and a passenger, Dusty James Gabbard, 24, of Marshall at the scene.  Both were taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.

Guyer was treated and released by Christus Good Sheperd Medical Center – Marshall.

Wink and a passenger, Barbara Wink, 65, of Marshall were taken to Christus Good Sheperd Medical Center – Marshall in stable condition.

