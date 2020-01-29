3 women killed, newborn and father missing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – Police are searching for a 1-week old boy and his father, who live in a south Florida home where three women were found murdered.

An amber alert has been issued.

Police are looking for 49-year-old or Ernesto Caballeiro and his infant son after a triple murder inside his southwest, Miami-Dade home.

Police say a relative showed up to the home on Southwest 219th street in 187th Avenue after not hearing from the victims and made the tragic find — all three women shot to death.

Caballeiro and his baby boy who live at the home– nowhere to be found.

Police are concerned for their well-being and hope the community can help find them.

Detectives have confirmed that Caballeiro lives in the home where the homicides took place and is related to one or all three of the victims.

