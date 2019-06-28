3-year-old fighting for his life following dog attack

UNION PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A 3-year-old is in critical condition at a Shreveport hospital after being attacked by a group of dogs in Union Parish.

Walter James Fuller Jr., of West Sterlington, was airlifted Friday afternoon to Ochsner-LSU Health.

According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Walter’s mother had been taking a nap and when she awakened, she discovered he was not in the house along with two other children, ages 5 and 6.

Walter was later found next to a shed in the yard with his clothes ripped from his body and numerous injuries.

Detectives believe that three dogs, two pit bull mix and one Shepherd mix, may have attacked the child.

Child Protective Services have been notified and the investigation is ongoing.

