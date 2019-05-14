307th Bomb Wing brings “Wise Guy” back to BAFB from B-52 Boneyard

BARKSDALE AFB, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A previously decommissioned B-52 Stratofortress is set to return to service Tuesday at Barksdale Air Force Base, 11 years after it was sent into “retirement.”

The B-52, nicknamed “Wise Guy,” has been at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (AMARG), Davis-Mothan Air Force Base, Arizona since 2008, but it’s coming back to replace a B-52 that was wrecked in Guam in 2016.

307th Bomb Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen were scheduled to bring “Wise Guy” back to Barksdale early Tuesday afternoon.

“We are excited about the wing’s role in bringing this jet back into service,” said Col. Robert Burgess, 307th Operations Group commander and pilot of the three-man crew. “Its return is a testament to the skill of our Airmen in restoring the bomber for regular use in the Air Force.”

The statement says “Wise Guy” is the second B-52 ever taken from AMARG. The other, dubbed “Ghost Rider,” was also prepped and flown out of AMARG by Airmen assigned to the 307th BW in 2015.

The 307th Bomb Wing, the only bomber wing in the Air Force Reserve Command, has nuclear-certified combat squadrons and also serves as the Air Force’s sole training site for all current and prospective B-52 Stratofortress aircrew. It is the only wing in the Air Force currently running two bomber platforms, the B-52 and the B-1 Lancer.