4 dead in Florida police pursuit shootout

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (CNN) – Four people are dead — including a ups driver and a bystander — after an armed robbery ended in a massive high-speed chase in South Florida.

A jewelry store robbery ended in deadly gunfire Thursday afternoon …

Two suspects led police on a high-speed pursuit in South Florida.

Law enforcement agents located the truck and suspects after they fled the scene in Coral Gables … kicking off a multi-county pursuit.

“As the suspects fled the area, they hijacked a ups truck and kidnapped the driver,” said Chief Dexter Williams.

Law enforcement confronted the suspects nearly 25 miles away as traffic congestion slowed in Miramar.

Police were able to swarm the truck — leading to a shootout between officers and the suspects.

Police say both suspects were killed in the firefight.

Police say a bystander and the driver of the ups truck were shot and killed.

Investigators are trying to determine who fired the rounds that struck them.

Police said a woman inside the jewelry store was injured.

Two others reportedly suffered minor injuries from a vehicle crash stemming from the pursuit.

