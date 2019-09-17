4-year-old Texas boy shot, killed by sibling

(CNN) – Officials in Fort Worth, Texas have identified the 4-year-old boy shot and killed – allegedly by a relative – over the weekend.

According to the Tarrant County medical examiner, Truth Albright was the child shot just before noon on Sunday.

After getting reports of a shooting, officers went a house in southwest fort worth.

Once there they found Truth injured and immediately got the child to a local hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Police said their investigation has just begun, but that responding officers reported “that a juvenile sibling had shot the four-year-old.”

So far, investigators have released no information about the sibling and haven’t confirmed whether the shooting was accidental or intentional.

After a thorough investigation, detectives determined charges will not be filed against the parents of the child.

