45th Annual Independence Bowl cancelled due to inability to find teams

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTALKMSS) – The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will not be played this year, according to a press release sent out moments ago.

In the release the Independence Bowl Foundation explained though it was excited to host the Army West Point Black Knights and a representative of the Pac-12 Conference in Shreveport on Dec. 26. the opting-out of possible Pac-12 teams created a lack of teams available to play in bowl games and the 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.



The Foundation thanked Army West Point, Radiance Technologies, the City of Shreveport and ESPN for their work in attempting to host this year’s game.

In addition, the release said, “We thank our wonderful fans and sponsors for their continued support over the past 45 years. We look forward to continuing the tradition that we have worked tirelessly to uphold since 1976 and hosting two great teams for the 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.”