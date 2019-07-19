4th annual film institute underway at Wiley College

MARSHALL, TX (KTAL/KMSS) – The lights, cameras and action of Hollywood make an appearance at an east Texas college this week.

The annual Nate Parker Summer Film Institute is underway at Wiley College.

More than 20 students have been in classes all week and started shooting a short film yesterday.

Actor and director, Nate Parker was on campus Friday working with students.

“To be able to use what I believe is my talent that allws me to tell the story of so many of my ancestors and pass that on to young people who are aspiring film makers and artists is what makes me most proud of even being in this industry.”



Wiley College’s President, Herman Felton told KTAL/KMSS, that the student came in as strangers and leave with a film. They put together a film from the very conception all the way to the final product.”

Wiley’s president also announced the college will now have an accredited film and theater school.