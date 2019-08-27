5.7 million kids water bottles recalled due to choking hazard

BETHESDA, MD (KTAL/KMSS) — A company is recalling over 5 million kids water bottles due to a possible choking hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday that Contingo, USA is recalling the bottles after discovering the water bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout detaching including 18 spouts found in children’s mouths.

This recall involves Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles. The base and cover of the clear silicone spout will always be black. Only black color spout base and spout cover models are included in this recall.

Contigo is printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottle. The water bottles come in three sizes (13 oz., 14 oz. and 20 oz,) and four bottle colors (solid color, graphics, stainless steel, and stainless steel solid colors).

The water bottles were sold at Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online on various websites from April 2018 through June 2019.

They were sold in two-packs and three-packs for between $9 and $24.

Consumers should immediately stop using the water bottles, take them away from children and contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid.

For more information contact Contigo at 888-262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.gocontigo.com/recall or www.gocontigo.com.

To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772.