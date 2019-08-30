Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

LIVE TRACK: Dorian path shifts east as Category 4 hurricane, poses significant threat to Florida

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dorian has strengthened to become a major hurricane as it creeps through the Atlantic Ocean toward Florida.

As of 11:00 p.m. EDT, NHC says max sustained winds are now up to 140 MPH making Dorian a Category 4 hurricane, with Dorian’s path shifting more to the east.

The NHC has been calling Dorian a “dangerous hurricane” that poses a significant threat to Florida and the Bahamas.

It’s expected to make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Monday, possibly creating swells, rip current conditions and the threat of flash flooding.

As of 11 p.m., Dorian was about 545 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. It’s moving northwest at 10 miles per hour, the NHC says.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

  • Northwestern Bahamas

There are no other coastal watches or warnings currently in effect, but they’re expected to be issued for parts of Florida and the Bahamas in the coming days.

