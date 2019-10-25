5 displaced in Shreveport fire, investigated as possible arson

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An early morning duplex fire that left five people displaced in Shreveport may have been intentionally set.

The blaze started shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Garden St.

Firefighters were dispatched after a witness noticed someone running from the burning duplex.

The witness knew the occupants and also alerted the older neighbor by knocking on windows and doors.

Crews quickly noticed the older neighbor trying to get out of her home and assisted her to safety.

It took 22 firefighters and less than 30 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The woman that was seen running from the home told investigators that there were four people in her home sleep at the time of the fire. She also gave information that led investigators to believe that the blaze may have been arson.

One side of the duplex had smoke alarms installed by SFD in Oct. 2017. It is believed they may have contributed to alerting those who were sleeping.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Both sides of the duplex were heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact Shreveport Fire Prevention at 318-673-6740.