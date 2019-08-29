5 school buses vandalized at Shreveport high school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway after five school buses were found vandalized early this morning at a Shreveport high school.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday Shreveport Police were dispatched to Booker T. Washington High School after drivers discovered their buses had been vandalized as they were preparing to begin their routes.

According to Caddo Parish Public Schools Spokesperson Mary Nash-Wood

Buses 3, 203, 373, 307 and 426 were damaged while they were parked overnight at the school as part of their normal parking procedures.

In total, 23 windows were broken and some equipment was taken inside the buses.

Wood said alternate buses were sent this morning to pick up students and will be in use while the damaged buses are being repaired.

