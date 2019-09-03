5-year-old’s decaying body found in closet

(CNN) – A very disturbing story out of Houston — where police say a mother hid her 5-year-old child’s body in a closet for almost a week.

Police were called to this apartment complex Monday after family members came to the home in search of the little girl.

When they asked about an odor in the apartment — police say the mother confessed that it was from her child’s body — which was hidden in a closet.

The mother told police the girl died on August 27th from ingesting chemicals.

Police are investigating to determine exactly what happened.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.