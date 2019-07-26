6-year-old uses lemonade money to take mom on date

DENVER, CO (CNN) — When life hands you lemons, do what a six-year-old Denver boy did, he opened a lemonade stand.

Deborah Takahara has the story.

–reporter pkg-as follows–

(Nats)

Lots of kids have lemonade stands this time of year but Brady Campbell’s may just be the sweetest. Brady’s father Brandon passed away a few weeks ago after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer.

Brady Campbell:

“he’s funny, he’s nice, kind. Smart. “

Brady says he and his dad came up with the idea for a lemonade stand.

Brady Campbell:

“to take my mom on a date. Because I didn’t have enough money and I wanted to pay. So I did it.”

The day after his father passed away this 6-year-old followed through on his promise to take care of his mom.

Amanda Campbell:

“Brady is a very sweet soul. He’s always looking out for everybody else and I think he really learned that from his dad.”

His neighbors and friends came by in the crowd caught the attention of a Denver police officer once he heard Brady’s story, he put out a radio call to other first responders. Fire trucks and police cars started rolling up.

Nats: “what’s your secret ingredient?” “it’s secret, I’m not telling you.”

They raised two hundred forty-four dollars that day.

Amanda Campbell:

“it really lifted our spirits and it made Brady so happy.”

And now a neighbor has set up a go fund me virtual lemonade stand to raise even more money for Brady, his mom and for cancer research.

This they say is the ultimate life gives you lemons story. And Brady is making the most of it.

Amanda Campbell:

It’s pretty special and I know Brandon would be very, very proud.”