60 Minutes season premiere to feature interview with LSU Coach Ed Orgeron

BATON ROUGE — LSU football coach Ed Orgeron will help kick off the 53rd season of “60 Minutes,” CBS’ iconic news magazine television show, at 6 p.m. Sunday, on KLFY.

Gravel-voiced and Louisiana Cajun tough, Ed Orgeron got the head coach football job at LSU a few years ago and ran with it. Now the Tigers are the national college champions, but can Coach O call the right plays to win in a pandemic? Jon Wertheim has some questions for the coach.

In the interview, Coach O lays out why he thinks there should be football this fall.

Orgeron’s mother, Cornelia “Coco” Orgeron was also interviewed for the piece.



Last season, 60 Minutes averaged 10.4 million viewers, making it America’s most-watched news program.

The broadcast spent nearly the whole season in the weekly Top 10, making the list 25 out of 28 times. 60 Minutes was the #1 weekly program among all television shows six times last season.

