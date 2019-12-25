$6000 for tips in shooting of endangered whooping crane

This photo provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries shows a few young endangered whooping cranes are in southwest Louisiana, being prepared to join 69 adults in the wild. (Sara Zimorski/Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

Rewards totaling $6,000 are being offered for information leading to arrest and conviction of whoever shot an endangered whooping crane more than a year ago.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the reward Monday. The crane was found with a broken wing on Nov. 2, 2018, in Acadia Parish. It had to be euthanized.

Four groups or agencies and one individual are offering $1,000 to $2,000 each. A total of $7,500 in rewards was offered in February but went unclaimed. A department spokesman says some of those donors were unable to continue their offers.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

