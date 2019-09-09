’68 Mustang raffle raises $90,000 for three local charities

SHREVEPORT, La – James T. Ruben, Jr., was the lucky “Mustang for Good” Raffle winner. Ruben drove away in the beautifully restored 1968 Ford Mustang yesterday, but the real winners were the three local benefitting charities.

The raffle raised over $90,000 for the Cara Center, Gingerbread House and Holy Angels. These three local organizations will equally share 100% of the proceeds for the health and well-being of local children, families and individuals with disabilities.

John Treadaway, classic car enthusiast and owner of Treadaway’s Auto Supply in Shreveport, found the mustang in a field in Haughton with a tree growing through it and had a vision of how to restore it and give back to our community.

“We are still in shock at how much money our community donated to these three amazing organizations.” said Amy Heron, Executive Director of CHRISTUS Foundation Shreveport-Bossier. “We are so grateful for John Treadaway and the team he created for all of the hard work put into this Mustang. We know James is still overcome with excitement about winning, and we are thankful that so many people wanted to give back to these three local charities. They are helping children who have faced unthinkable experiences, like abuse or neglect, and helping individuals with disabilities live their best life. Every dollar makes a difference, and the money raised from the raffle will make a long lasting impact in our community.”

In addition to the Mustang worth $30,000, Ruben also received a full photobook that documented every step of the restorations, including all of the brochures and information on the newly installed parts and components.

Local businesses joined in the spirit of generosity for the restorations and the raffle by donating professional restoration skills, appraisal services, printing and promotional materials. Generous donors included Tim’s Paint and Collision, Summer Grove Auto Care, Paul Lashley Paint Supply, and Black Sheep Powder Coating to help restore the Mustang; Nobody Customs and Restorations provided the appraisal, Paragon Press provided design and printing services for the tickets and posters, and Alpha Media donated billboard design and placement. Rountree Ford donated billboards and housed the Mustang for the community to see. These donations have helped to ensure that 100% of ticket sales can be donated via a tri-share between Cara Center, Gingerbread House and Holy Angels.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.