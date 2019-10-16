7-year-old caught vaping in class

FRANKLIN, WI (CNN) — It’s here at Country Dale Elementary School near West Forest Home and St. Martins in Franklin, Wisconsin where police say a second-grader was caught vaping.

Parent of fellow students Nicole Hearold said, “Well, I have a third and a fourth-grader at Country Dale.”

Hearold told us she was surprised she hadn’t heard it happened at her kids’ school.

“So the teacher looks up and sees a 7-year-old, second-grade student vaping in her classroom.”

Hearold added, “That’s terrible. I mean, I can’t even imagine. Obviously the child has seen an adult or someone else doing that to even know what to do.”

Police say the Smoke Novo vaping device being used by the 7-year-old boy was similar to this one.

The boy’s mother said her son found it in her purse and it contains CBD oil:

Hearold said, “I’m sure she regrets leaving it in her purse where he could get a hold of it.”

Hearold said she couldn’t imagine having to be on the lookout.

Hearold added, “I guess I hadn’t really thought too much about my elementary school students being in contact with a vaping device. I don’t think they would know what to do with it.”

A social worker from Child Protective Services picked up the child from the school and took him to Children’s Hospital to get checked out.

Hearold said, “Hopefully my kids would not see me do that, or my husband, or any other adults. Unfortunately, that’s a reality we have now.”

Authorities returned the boy to his mother and they do not plan to file charges in the case.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.