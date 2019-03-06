7-year-old saves more than 1,000 dogs

Top Stories

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A 7-year-old boy in Georgia helps his mother save and transport dogs to no-kill shelters to help them find homes. 

Roman McConn and his mom started Project Freedom Ride to get dogs out of shelters and into new homes. 

On Tuesday, they sent 39 dogs to no-kill shelters in New Jersey and New York, so they don’t have to be euthanized. 

“I want these dogs to find a brilliant home – a home that they’ll love forever,” said Roman. “Even if your house is full, why put a stop there. If you have 25,000 dogs, adopt 26,000.”

Both transports are expected to be complete by Wednesday afternoon. 

Read more: http://bit.ly/2H4GSiy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss