78-ft alligator bonfire ready to burn for Xmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (CNN) – Folks along the Mississippi River are preparing for a true Cajun Christmas tradition.

If it’s near Christmas time in Garyville, you can always find Joshua Weidert, his crew “blood, sweat and bonfires,” and their massive alligator up on the levee.

“We’ve been doing it since we were 12, 13 years old,” said Weidert.

Their piece-by-piece work starting long before the holiday season.

Folks took an up-close look on Friday, but even though it’s only wood, this gator does bite.

“You work it from the inside. There’s a hatch door on the top kind of like a submarine. You climb up there, open the door and get inside through a ladder. And there’s a little chair in there with a handle you can pull and it’ll make the mouth open and close,” said Weidert.

On Christmas eve, their massive 60-foot gator will go up in flames–leading Santa, better known here as Papa Noel, through cajun country.

But all that time, meticulous work, and energy just to burn it down?

“Just like I tell a lot of people: wedding cake designers build beautiful wedding cakes and what happens to them in the end? They get cut up and eaten.”

There’s no eating this gator though, only the massive glow it will give off on the night before Christmas.

