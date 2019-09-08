9/11 18th anniversary memorials scheduled in Shreveport and Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wednesday will mark the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 when Islamic terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners and attacked the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon just outside Washington D.C.

A fourth airplane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 Americans were killed that day, more than the 2,403 who died when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941, beginning World War II.

And at Pearl Harbor, the casualties were military; on 9/11, they were civilians – men, women and children.

Although Shreveport and Bossier are more than 1,200 miles from New York City and Washington D.C., the area will forever be intricately tied to the 9/11 attacks, as it was at Barksdale Air Force Base that then President George W. Bush first addressed the nation after the attacks.

This year, several events have been planned locally to commemorate that day.

They are listed below:

Shreveport Police and Fire Fighters Memorial

8-9 a.m

600 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport

Patriot Day / National Day of Service and Remembrance, sponsored by the Shreveport Fire Department, Shreveport Police Department and the City of Shreveport

Event to commemorate those lost and give thanks to the brave first responders that put their lives on the line to help.

Byrd High School will post the colors and play the taps. Amazing Grace will be played by a Piper from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Speakers will include Mayor Adrian Perkins, Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton and chaplain, Dr. Randy Harper, Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond

The memorial is located next to the Shreveport Aquarium in the 600 block of Clyde Fant Parkway.

Bossier City 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

9 a.m.

Liberty Garden 620 Benton Road

Keynote speaker will be USAF Major General James W. Graves. There also will be remarks from Bossier City Mayor Lorenz Walker and Keep Bossier Beautiful President Lynn Bryan.

Bossier Elementary School 3rd grade student Mazari Knight will present her winning composition from the school’s essay contest entitled “What is a Hero?”

The ceremony will conclude with the playing of Taps by Ava Sullivan of the Parkway High School band and benediction by Craig Kennedy, Chaplain of the Bossier City Police and Fire Departments.

The annual Bossier City 9-11 Memorial Ceremony is sponsored each year by Keep Bossier Beautiful and the City of Bossier City.

9/11 Commemorative Program

12 p.m.

Bossier Parish Community College

Stephen W. Slaughter Performing Arts Theatre

(Building C) on the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas Street

The Airline High School JROTC will present the colors, followed by a musical performance by the BPCC Gospel Choir.

Guest speaker, retired IRS agent, who was at the Pentagon when it was attacked on 9/11 will share his experience.

Patriot Awards

11:30 a.m.

Bossier Civic Center

620 Benton Road

Patriot Awards finalists and the 2019 winners will be announced at the Bossier Chamber’s 2019 Patriot Awards held on Sept. 11 at 11:30 a.m. at the Bossier Civic Center.

The purpose of the event is to honor local first responders and thank them for all they do for the community. The event first started as a festival to honor the brave in 2002, but it was transformed into an awards ceremony in 2004.

Cajun Navy creator Rob Gaudet, founder of CrowdRelief disaster relief social network, is speaker for the event.

YMCA Day of Remembrance Commemorative Stair Climb

5 a.m. – 9 p.m.

3455 Knight Street

For the second year, people in the community are invited to strive to reach a community goal of climbing 1,980 steps, the same number as the World Trade Center.

Eight stairmasters will be set up in the lobby of the YMCA. Each person will have a 25-minute timeslot.

Fire suits will be provided if people would like to wear one while walking their steps to commemorate the firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11.

Participants who donate $10 or more, or who climb 110 flights of stairs, will receive a commemorative 9/11 pin for their contributions. All funds will go to first responders in Shreveport-Bossier.

