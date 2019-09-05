9/11 Celebration hosted by Shreveport fire department

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department will host a 9/11 Celebration in honor of the lives lost in the September 11 terror attacks.

They would like to remember those lost and give thanks to current first responders who put their lives on the line daily.

CE Byrd High School will post the colors and ‘Amazing Grace’ will be played by a piper from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Speakers include Mayor Adrian Perkins, Fire Chief Scott Wolverton, Police Chief Ben Raymond, and SFD Chaplain Randy Harper.

The ceremony will be 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 600 Clyde Fant Memorial Pkwy located next to the Shreveport Aquarium.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.