9-year-old boy dies in Tennessee snow tubing accident involving ATV

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 9-year-old boy has died after a Tennessee snow tubing accident Tuesday afternoon.
Richard Hickey, the assistant police chief in Brentwood, said the boy was riding, along with three other children, on a tube being pulled by an ATV that his father was driving.
As the tube slid through snow and ice, it collided with a mailbox, critically injuring the boy, Hickey said.
The child was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The three other children were not hurt, Hickey added.
