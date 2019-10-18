9-year-old shot, two men arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police were called to the Stoner Hill neighborhood around 5 p.m. yesterday.
Witnesses say 39-year-old Chico Washington and 44-year-old Danny Bourgeois were arguing over a flashlight when bourgeois pulled out a knife.
Washington then pulled out a handgun and shot at Bourgeois.
One of those bullets grazed a nine-year-old and another hit Bourgeois in his abdomen.
Both men ran away and were later arrested.
The nine-year-old was taken to Ochsner LSU Health and is expected to be okay.
Bourgeois’ injuries are also non-life-threatening.
