They’re back!

The Krewe of Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade are starting the carnival season in Baton Rouge with the same tradition.

The pink flamingo cut-outs are out by the City Park Lakes.

The question is, how long will they be there?





The flamingos are a popular souvenir in town.

This tradition is part of the build up to the Spanish Town Parade.

The Spanish Town Parade is scheduled for Saturday, February 22.