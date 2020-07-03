A Bossier organization going over and beyond to ensure seniors are safe from the heat

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The COVID-19 pandemic has closed the doors of all of the Bossier Council on Aging senior centers. The director says it may be until October before they can open again. The team is traveling across Bossier Parish to ensure senior citizens have water, food, and a cool place to stay. “We are delivering fans to our seniors. We need more fans. We are taking box fans and little ones too,” said Executive Director Tamara Crane.

Although seniors are staying at home, doctors say if their homes become too warm to go to an open business to seek cooler air. “If you can’t accomplish that, seek a next door neighbor or call 911,” said Willis Knighton Doctor Joseph Jones.

According to the CDC, seniors over the age of sixty five years old are more at risk of seeing heat related illness. “Most of the elderly bodies heat capacities aren’t as high as when they were younger,” said Dr Joseph Jones.

While COVID-19 will keep the Bossier Council on Aging’s doors closed, Crane and her team is now offering to pick up seniors and take them grocery shopping. In addition, the team is sending puzzles and arts & crafts to keep their minds stimulated.

For any seniors needing a fan, be sure to contact the Bossier Council on Aging in Bossier City on Bearkat Drive.

