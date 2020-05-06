A Highland neighborhood landmark will be demolished soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – According to Councilwoman LeVette Fuller, the old Don’s Seafood at the corner of Kings Highway and Highland will be knocked down in a couple of weeks. On January 30th, Shreveport Fire responded to a structure fire at this location. In March, Shreveport Fire investigators deemed the cause of the fire as arson.

“I have been in contact with the Director of Property Standards and we should expect the Don’s Seafood building to demolished within the next two weeks. I’m reticent to go into more detail than this but he’s been very thorough and tenacious about being in touch with the building owner. “ LeVette Fuller, City of Shreveport District B Representative

The restaurant served as a popular seafood place 43 years ago before closing its doors in 2008. Before residing as a restaurant, the property was home to the Rex Theater from 1930 to 1960.

According to Fuller’s social media post, it is unclear what will replace the building once it is demolished.

