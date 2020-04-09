A retired Waskom nurse is making masks for her community

WASKOM, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Waskom retired nurse is turning her sewing hobby into a daily service to make masks for anyone who needs it. The masks she is making is free to anyone. Initially, the masks were going to made for the elderly. Currently, Sandra Gallegos is spending eight to twelve hours a day making masks. The masks are being sent to East Texas communities and overseas.

“Recently, I had the city of Marshall Coordinator of Communication contact me needing masks for the city’s essential workers,” said Sandra Gallegos.

As a former nurse, Gallegos’ heart goes out to all of her former colleagues battling on the front lines to help treat as many patients as possible with COVID-19. “I can only imagine what the doctors and nurses are dealing. Some of the medical workers are understaffed, sick themselves, and being exposed without enough personal protection gear on,” said Gallegos.

Despite the growing pandemic, Gallegos’ heart feels warm seeing how Americans are stepping up and helping others along with her daughters assisting too. “I am proud of my town. I am proud of the surrounding towns and everyone who has stepped up. It shows character and it really shows humanity at its best,” said Gallegos.

If you would like to help Gallegos, you can contact her on Facebook. The name of her Facebook group is Waskom Masks for the Cause. Here is a link. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1546119905536529/?epa=SEARCH_BOX

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.