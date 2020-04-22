A student driven, volunteer initiative is helping seniors

Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – College campuses across the country are closed, but a new student driven initiative is aimed at helping the most vulnerable population.

“We want to help as many seniors. Those with underlying health conditions. The vulnerable people with lack of transportation to essential services.”

That’s why Phuong Dinh created Lend a Hand 2020.

“Even something as basic as giving them a social phone call because they feel lonely while they’re being locked up.”

It’s a free volunteer driven program. College students are matched with seniors who need essential items, like groceries delivered to them.

They’re hoping college students in north Louisiana will join volunteers from across the country.

You can go on the Lend a Hand 2020 website to volunteer or to signup for services

“We want to make their stay at home as comfortable as possible with our volunteer services.”