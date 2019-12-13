AAA: Holiday travel will break records

(CNN) — Trains, planes or automobiles it doesn’t matter which mode you’re traveling for the holidays, prepare for a long wait.

It expects 115.6 million people to leave their homes for a holiday destination this year and that’s just within a 12-day period.

The Travel Group says it’s looking specifically at Saturday, Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

It says nearly 105 million people will be on the road.

That’s nearly four million more people hitting the highways compared to last year.

At the same time, around seven million Americans are expected to fly, the most Triple AAA says its seen since 2003.

As for other forms of transportation, it expects another four million to travel by trains, buses, and cruise ships to their holiday spots.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

