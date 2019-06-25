AAA: Increase in number of July 4th travelers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you have 4th of July travel plans you’re not alone.

AAA predicts a record 49-million people will travel for Independence Day.

That’s an increase of 4.1-percent from last year.

A majority of Americans, about 41 million will hit the road, while just under four-million will fly this holiday.

AAA says a strong economy and lower gas prices are the main reasons for the increase in travel.

