Accidental shooting leaves 3-year-old wounded; unrelated arrest at scene

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 3-year-old child was injured Saturday afternoon when he found a gun in his home and accidentally discharged it, wounding himself in the shoulder, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

The child’s mother, 31-year-old Diamond Taylor, of the 1900 block of Post Oak Drive in Keithville, took the child by private vehicle to the emergency room at Willis Knighton South Hospital for treatment.

CPSO Cpl. Michael Page responded to reports from the hospital regarding the incident at around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, where he spoke with the mother. The child was later transported by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health, where he was treated.

The boy’s wound is considered non-life threatening, and he was listed in stable condition, according to deputies.

In the course of their investigation, deputies were told incident took place at the home, and CPSO Deputy John Philip Campbell and Sgt. Robert Presley responded to secure the scene. When they arrived, Campbell observed movement inside the residence.

After a short standoff, Campbell arrested Jecory Harris, 28, of Shreveport for obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence inside the residence; however,

Harris’s arrest was unrelated to the shooting.

CPSO Detective Dennis Williams conducted interviews and Caddo’s CSI processed the scene, locating a gun inside the victim’s bedroom.

Investigators later determined the toddler found the gun on his own, accidentally shot himself while out of view from the mother inside the residence.

This investigation is still on-going.

