Accused killer of mail carrier pleads not guilty

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man charged with second-degree murder in the June death of a Shreveport mail carrier pleaded not guilty in Caddo District Court this morning.

Michael Gentry, 32, accused of shooting and killing 52-year-old Antonio Williams while he was delivering mail in the 1100 block of Dudley Drive in the South Highland neighborhood.

Originally, today’s hearing was scheduled to be a preliminary examination, but that became unnecessary after a Caddo Parish Grand Jury handed down a second-degree murder indictment against Gentry last Thursday.

Gentry’s attorney, pubic defender Mary Harried, requested a formal arraignment, and the indictment was read out loud in open court.

Three days after his initial arrest in Williams’ death, Gentry also was charged with possession of Schedule II drugs, obstruction, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A preliminary hearing on those charges, along with arguments and hearings on the murder charge, is scheduled for Oct. 28, 2019.