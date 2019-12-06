Shooter dead at Pensacola Naval Air Station

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE: The shooter has been confirmed dead. Authorities say the shooter was shot and killed by deputies at the base.

The US Navy tweeted that one additional person is dead.

An unknown number of people injured have been transferred to the hospital.

The naval station employs more than 16 thousand military personnel.

Military officials are working an active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola. Pensacola Police Public Information Officer Mike Wood confirms that PPD is assisting.

