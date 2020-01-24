(NBC NEWS) — Oscar nominee Adam Driver returns to “Saturday Night Live” this week for this third round as host.

Now that he’s through striking fear into the hearts of “Star Wars” fans as Kylo Ren, Driver is going for laughs.

Also returning for a third time this week is musical guest Halsey, who also hosted during her last appearance.

“It was the absolute most terrifying week of my life,” she says.

