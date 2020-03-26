ADH confirms second COVID-19 case in Hempstead Co.

HEMPSTEAD CO., Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed another coronavirus case in southwest Arkansas.

ADH officials announced Thursday that there is a second COVID-19 case in Hempstead County.

No details were released about the patient or their specific location.

On Tuesday ADH reported the first case of coronavirus in Hempstead Co.

In addition to Hempstead, cases of coronavirus have already been reported by state health officials in Sevier and Columbia counties in Southwest Arkansas. There are also cases reported in Pike County just north of Hempstead.

Hempstead Co. Judge Jerry Crane is encouraging everyone to stay out of the public and only go where you need to be.

For more information on the coronavirus and how to protect yourself visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

