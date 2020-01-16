Advanced Aero Services to bring over 1,200 jobs to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. — An aircraft maintenance company is planning to open a new facility that could bring over 1,200 jobs to Shreveport.

On Thursday Gov. John Bel Edwards, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Advanced Aero Services President Mike Anderson announced AAS will launch an aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility at the Shreveport Regional Airport.

The MRO facility will serve commercial airline customers at an existing hangar on the airport property.

Anderson said, “We look forward to building out the aviation services offered at Shreveport Regional and making this region our base of operations. Advanced Aero Services’ mission is to provide a strong foundation of safe, high-quality MRO services through solid process, innovation, and motivated employees.”

Anderson formerly managed $150 million in annual MRO services for another aviation company.

Initial services to be offered in Shreveport include aviation-parts manufacturing; airline maintenance and modifications that support major and regional airlines, original equipment manufacturers, and leasing companies; business and commercial aircraft supplemental-type certificate engineering development; and government program support. The future hangar will enable AAS to provide MRO services for larger transport aircraft.

Advanced Aero Services Announces Aviation Facility In Louisiana: At Shreveport Regional Airport, AAS will create an initial 60 jobs, with plans for major expansion #Aerospace https://t.co/9FPyo5AqCF pic.twitter.com/NJLSp626mk — LEDLouisiana (@LEDLouisiana) January 16, 2020

By 2021, AAS will create 60 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $49,600, plus benefits.

After establishing operations over the next two years, AAS plans to secure financing for a narrow-body MRO hangar that will open the path to further growth.

With that facility in place and business objectives met, AAS would grow to as many as 500 jobs by 2024 and 1,000 jobs later in the decade.

At 1,000 jobs, the Advanced Aero Services operations would support an additional 1,280 new indirect jobs, for a total of 2,280 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana.

Mayor Perkins said, “Shreveport Regional is in close proximity to six major airline hubs serving North America and international destinations. Thanks to Barksdale Air Force Base and Southern University at Shreveport Louisiana’s Aerospace Technology Center, Shreveport has a well-trained labor force that is ready to support the expansion of this key industry. Louisiana Economic Development’s suite of incentives and the low cost of doing business in Shreveport make our area an attractive location for this growing industry.”

Gov. Edwards said, “Aerospace represents one of Louisiana’s key industries today, and an important sector for growing Louisiana’s economy in the future. In Shreveport, we have substantial assets that include the Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program and its assistance to AAS in finance and capacity building, and Southern University at Shreveport’s Airframe and Powerplant Maintenance Program to provide workforce talent. Here at the intersection of one of Louisiana’s greatest aerospace assets – Barksdale Air Force Base – and our emerging I-20 Cyber Corridor, we welcome AAS and its vision to create a center of excellence in aviation service.”

The North Louisiana Economic Partnership is supporting AAS and its integration into the Shreveport community and the regional business landscape.

NLEP President Scott Martinez said, “North Louisiana Economic Partnership congratulates AAS on locating its new maintenance and repair operation at the Shreveport Regional Airport. The opening of an aviation MRO in Shreveport proves why we are AEROready. Our community has all the assets, training programs and skilled workforce to ensure aviation and aerospace companies succeed globally.”

Louisiana Economic Development began discussions with AAS about a potential MRO center in Shreveport two years ago. To secure the project, the State of Louisiana offered AAS the comprehensive workforce solutions of LED FastStart® – the nation’s No. 1 state workforce training program for the past 10 years in a row.



In addition, the company is expected to utilize LED’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

AAS will begin MRO operations in the existing 30,000-square-foot Hangar 5, located in the Shreveport Regional Airport’s Aeropark and near industrial property along the shorter of the airport’s two runways, where the future building will likely be constructed.

Hiring for the project, supported by LED FastStart, is expected to begin by late February or early March, with MRO operations beginning later in the spring.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.