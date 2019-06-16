Affidavit sealed in Arkansas slayings case of 3 dead

This photo provided by Pulaski County Sheriffs Office shows Torrence Deshawn Price. Police have arrested and charged Price with the murder of three women found dead in a home in Little Rock. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Friday, June 14, 2019, that Price was at the home Thursday when officers arrived after someone called 911. Officers […]

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A judge has sealed the affidavit seeking to arrest a suspect charged with three counts of first-degree murder in Little Rock.

Online court records say only that the affidavit was sealed Friday in the case against 42-year-old Torrence Deshawn Price, who pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

Jail records show Price remained in custody Saturday on a $3 million bond after being arrested Thursday at the home where three women were found dead by officers responding to a 911 call and seeing blood dripping from the home’s door.

Several children were found uninjured inside the home.

The names and suspected causes of deaths of the victims have not been released.

