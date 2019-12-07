After almost 3 decades in business, local appliance store announces closure

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local appliance store that has supplied builders and homeowners with appliances, lighting, cabinets and more for almost three decades today announced it will close its doors next week.

Wayne Barrett, owner of Barrett Appliance today sent a press release stating the business will shutter next week following a final inventory clearance from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 9, 2019.

During building booms, the store, which opened in 1992, served more 500 builders and thousands of homeowners in a 90,000 square mile region covering North Louisiana and East Texas.

