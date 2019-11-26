AG Landry offers consumer safety tips for Black Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Everyone loves a good deal but thieves, unpredictable tempers, and extremely large crowds could cost you more than expected.

This Black Friday, make sure you get the most bang for your buck without sacrificing your personal and financial safety by familiarizing yourself with these Black Friday Consumer Tips from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry:

Be aware of your surroundings. Never leave your personal items or packages unattended and be alert when loading major purchases into your vehicle.

Take extra precautions if children are accompanying you. Plan for a location to meet if your group gets separated and make sure children have your cell phone number and 9-1-1 memorized for emergencies.

Keep your cool. Do not fight over items with other customers. Even the best of deals is not worth an injury or criminal charges.

Use a single credit card. Carrying cash can attract thieves; and if your purse or wallet is stolen, carrying a single credit card means only having to make one cancellation call.

Be vigilant on the road. Big crowds can mean higher congestion and more chances for accidents. Practicing defensive driving can help make sure all your precious cargo arrives home safely from your shopping adventures.

For more consumer safety tips, call Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889 or visit www.AGJeffLandry.com.

