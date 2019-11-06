AG Landry wants parents to be aware of recently recalled child products

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging parents to be mindful of multiple child products that have recently been recalled.
General Landry said, “In order to help ensure the well-being of all Louisiana children, I urge parents and guardians to take a brief moment to learn about these recalled products. I would do anything to ensure the safety of my child; and as your Attorney General, I am committed to doing whatever I can to protect all of our State’s children.”
Here is a list of recalled products:
- Children’s Pajama Pants by Just Love Fashion
- Forky 11” Plush Toy by Disney
- Girl’s Pajama Sets by The Company Store
- Children’s Security Blankets by Swaddle Bee
- Infant Steps Bouncers by Stokke
- Wooden Grasping Toys by Lidl
- Kickster Bikes by Trek
- Children’s Pajamas by H&M
- Infant Head and Neck Support Accessories by The Boppy Company
- Trampolines by Super Jumper
- Sock and Wrist Rattle Sets by London Bridge
- Children’s Pajamas by SAMpark
- Kids Water Bottles by Contigo
- Inclined Sleepers by Dorel Juvenile Group USA
- Handmade Knit Dolls by The Beaufort Bonnet Company
- Children’s Loungewear by Ragdoll & Rockets
- Children’s Chairs and Stools by RH
- Connecting Bath Toys by Pearhead Ubbi
- Children’s Bunk Beds by Walker Edison Furniture
For more information on these products and consumer remedies for them, view the Fall 2019 Safety Box at www.AGJeffLandry.com/safetybox.